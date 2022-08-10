GENEVA — City council approved the fourth of four union agreements on Monday night.
The Laborers’ International Union of North America Public Works Employees Local 860 approved the agreement that will provide raises of 4 percent, 2 percent and 2.5 percent over 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively.
“I think it is a fair contract for both sides,” said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette.
He said the four unions, which represent various employee groups in the city, all agreed to the same total percentages, but the percentages by year differed in the agreements.
The city is also moving forward on plans to change zoning laws. City leaders have been reviewing the present zoning code, which hasn’t been updated in many years, and hopes to make some changes later this year.
Varckette said Noell Sivertsen is the new community development and zoning representative for the city.
“She hit the ground running,” he said of her start which officially began on Aug. 1.
Former Geneva Councilman David Per Due expressed his concerns about an apparent commercial business being run on Orchard Street. Varckette said he would look into the situation.
Per Due also asked council to demolish the former Benson’s Gas Station and the Warner building in downtown Geneva. He said a public parking lot should be created where the buildings presently exist.
Varckette said the Ashtabula County Land Bank presently owns the properties and one of them may be renovated for another use.
Per Due also discussed his concerns with illegal fireworks that seem to occur regularly within the city limits. Varckette said it is difficult to pinpoint individuals shooting off illegal fireworks, but indicated the city would do what it can to stop the problem.
Ron Stetler, commander of the Geneva VFW Post, thanked the Geneva police and fire departments for assisting on a drive by to honor a veteran who is dealing with advanced ALS. He said the department coordinated the assistance needed for the event in about an hour.
“I had combat vets who had tears in their eyes. ... The Post is eternally grateful,” he said.
Varckette said there are still a lot of “moving parts” on the upcoming West Main project but details will fall into place soon as the city works with the Ohio Department of Transportation on the multi-million dollar project that will alter traffic on Route 20 for at least 18 months.
A project at the intersection of Pleasant Avenue and Route 534 must be completed before the West Main project begins at an estimated $117,000. Varckette said the project was recently re-bid and bids should be in soon. He said the money would come from the city’s normal budget.
Varckette said the city is working with a energy consulting firm that helps cities make improvements to infrastructure to save money over the long haul. He said the company is reviewing work done last year to restart the process with the city.
