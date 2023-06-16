GENEVA — The summer season of city0sponsored events begins today with the Geneva Community Garage Sale featured from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event was scheduled for May 20, but rain put it on hold, said Geneva Recreation Director Myke Dowd. The city sold spots for area residents to sell their merchandise in one location.
The delay ended up being a positive as more vendors have signed up for the event.
“We had 12 signed up for May 10. I’m probably closer to 25. It was a blessing in disguise,” she said.
Dowd said several people are coming from as far as Mentor and Euclid to sell items.
“I’m hoping we have a great turnout,” Dowd said.
She said there are other events scheduled in the area including a farmers market at the Geneva United Methodist Church and a craft and car show at the Fraternal Order of Eagles property on Route 534 in Harpersfield Township.
The Geneva summer concert series started on Thursday and is scheduled to continue throughout the summer on Thursdays at 7 p.m. She said there are food trucks scheduled to be at the events as well.
The concerts are planned at Rotary Park with people bringing chairs or blankets to watch the free concerts. Ty’s Tunes is scheduled for June 22 and Fools Gold on June 29.
The summer movie series is scheduled to start on Tuesday at 9 p.m. at Memorial Field with the kiwanis club selling drinks and popcorn, Dowd said. The first movie will be “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and the series is scheduled to continue on Tuesdays through Aug. 8.
