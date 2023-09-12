GENEVA — City leaders are hoping an increase in the probable construction cost of the West Main infrastructure project will lead to a successful bid.
Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette said the an additional week was given to open the bid process which will begin at noon om Sept. 14.
Varckette said the change in probable construction cost from $7,400,000 to $8,250,000 will hopefully lead to a bid that can be recommended at the Sept. 25 council meeting.
The project, which includes massive underground work, has been bid several times but inflation and a lack of interest resulted in no acceptable bids.
The work includes the replacement of underground infrastructure, the removal of trolley lines and the rebuilding of the road base.
Varckette said the construction managing company, Mannik & Smith Group, reviewed their May 2022 bid on the project to $644,000 from the original submission of $642,360. He said the lower cost is due to an estimated 74-week construction period, down from 90 weeks, he said.
Geneva Council President Mario Butera also announced his resignation from city council, effective today, at the end of the council meeting.
“I hate to see him go but we wish him the best,” Varckete said
Varckette said the resignation was made due to Butera’s plans to move from the city. The process for replacing Butera will be announced soon, Varckette said.
In other business:
• A second round of interviews is planned to hire a potential event planner to assist the city in finding bookings for the Geneva Community Center.
• The city continues to work on finding a company to create a stormwater master plan.
• Geneva Solicitor Gary Pasqualone is reviewing a five-year fire contract with Geneva Township.
• City leaders and officials from the Geneva Area City Schools have finalized a one-year contract for a school resource officer.
• City leaders are working with Grape Jamboree officials to make sure everything is in place for the big weekend.
