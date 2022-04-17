GENEVA — A new police chief has been hired and is scheduled to start work May 2, Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette recently announced to City Council.
Roger Wilt, the former chief, resigned earlier this year and an internal and external search was started by city leaders. Varckette said all “in house” candidates were interviewed as well as candidates from outside the department.
John Camper was offered the position and accepted it. He was officially announced as chief Monday at the regular council meeting after completing all pre-hiring procedures.
Camper, a police officer for 24 years and a military police officer prior to that, decided it was time to stretch himself, so he did.
Camper has been a lieutenant in the 38-member South Euclid Police Department and he came into the force with Joe Mays, the present chief.
“He isn’t going anywhere,” he said with a laugh.
“It [the Geneva job] is a wonderful opportunity to spread my wings,” Camper said. He said he has had a wide variety of opportunities in the South Euclid Police Department and numerous leadership development positions.
He said he had leadership roles in a multi-department mobile field force to assist in crowd control, civil disorder or other situations the unit might be needed. He said he has also been a member of the departments SWAT team and had training and experience in many aspects of police work.
Camper is from New Jersey and graduated from Pennsauken High School before attending the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and eventually joining the U.S. Marines. He later received a bachelor’s degree from Myers University and leadership classes at the graduate level from Ohio State University.
Camper said he is going to assess the department by talking to officers and community members before making any changes.
Varckette said negotiations are underway with the union. Geneva and other communities are struggling to keep officers as steadily increasing salaries in surrounding counties are making it hard to compete.
