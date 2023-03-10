GENEVA — Little Orphan Annie is an iconic American figure, and this weekend, Geneva High School Thespians will bring to life her story of belief in hope that the sun will come out tomorrow, even in the darkest times, in the award-winning musical, “Annie.”
The show is set in New York City during the depths of the Great Depression. Annie, portrayed by freshman Cailyn King, is enduring life in an orphanage run by the tyrannical Miss Hannigan (Julia McDaniel) when Grace (Aubree Black), personal secretary to billionaire Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks (Trey Cunningham), selects her to spend Christmas at the wealthy industrialist’s home to enhance his image.
Daddy Warbucks grows to love Annie and, to help her find her parents, who she believes left her at the orphanage by mistake, takes her to meet President Franklin D. Roosevelt (Dominic Capo).
A sinister ruse by Miss Hannigan’s brother Rooster (Davis Raymond) and his girlfriend Lily (Lillian Nadzan) threatens a positive outcome, but Annie’s hope expressed in song that “The Sun’ll Come Out Tomorrow” prevails in the end.
“There is a quote from ‘Annie’ that fits this show perfectly,” show director Robin Christopher said. “Do I hear happiness in here?”
“We have had lots of fun with this production even though it has been a great deal of work training a young and inexperienced cast and crew” Christopher said. “The underclassmen have really stepped up to my high expectations. The show is full of hope that maybe when the skies are gray, eventually tomorrow, things will look brighter.”
“It’s been so fun and an amazing experience for my first ever show,” said freshman Cailyn King, who portrays the title role of Annie. “I have loved working with everyone in the show and also the crew behind the show.”
“It is a really fun show and a very collaborative performance!”, senior Anna Maxwell (Sophie) said. “It might be called Annie, but it really is everybody.”
The curtain will rise for “Annie” today and Saturday at 7 p.m. and a matinee on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the school’s auditorium. Tickets may be purchased at the door. Adults — $8. Students — $5
