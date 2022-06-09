HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Geneva High School’s class of 2022 graduated on Wednesday night.
Wednesday’s ceremony took place at 6:30 p.m. at SPIRE.
Three graduates spoke at the ceremony.
Grace Moon said the most important thing for her and her classmates is to stay true to themselves.
“You have conquered everything that has been in your life so far, even if you didn’t realize it at the time,” Moon said.
Graduates learned about themselves throughout their school careers, Moon said.
“We have endured so many trials and shown how much we are capable of in so little time,” Moon said.
Abbigayle Tagle called for her classmates to embrace the lessons that can be learned from mistakes.
“It doesn’t take much to change someone else’s life,” Tagle said. “Throughout high school, we’ve changed each other’s lives countless times.”
Tagle asked her classmates to have faith in each other.
“Make the hard choices, don’t be afraid to make mistakes,” Tagle said.
Marissa Serafine encouraged her fellow graduates to embrace change in the coming years.
“Often times, as human beings, we revolve back around to taking the easy road,” Serafine said. “However, most times, easy isn’t best.”
Taking the easy road leaves no room for growth, she said.
“Enter the uncomfortable territory and grow,” Serafine said. “Without change, we would never have the most beautiful things in the world.”
Brad Ellis, the faculty teacher selected by the class of 2022, spoke to graduates about character and perseverance.
Teachers have been measuring students’ academic progress for years, but they have no way to measure character and perseverance, he said.
“When things go awry, begin to fall apart, and failure is imminent, quitting is easy,” Ellis said. “But perseverance is a trait that allows us to dust ourselves off and jump back on that proverbial horse we hear so much about.”
Failure is often a precursor to success, he said.
The Geneva High School Jazz Band and Choir both performed selections made by the senior class.
Geneva Area City Schools Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn spoke to the graduates about grit and resilience, and likened life to running a marathon.
“The beginning will seem easy, as you enjoy the first few miles,” Hrina-Treharn said. “Whether that is because you get to take a break over the next few months because you’ve already chosen the higher [education] institution you will attend, and have already chosen a major, or because you already have a job and will be entering the workforce, or committed to the military.”
Students will show their resilience as things become tougher.
Geneva Area City Schools Board President Amber Metzler said the journey every graduate took to get to Wednesday’s event was unique.
GHS Principal Douglas Wetherholt praised the class of 2022 for their hard work and academic accomplishments.
“I believe that within each of you lies the ability to achieve all of your dreams,” Wetherholt said. “When I look at the class of 2022, three words come to mind, resilience, courage, and kindness, characteristics that will serve you all well in the next chapter of your lives.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.