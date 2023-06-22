GENEVA — A long awaited infrastructure project is one step closer to reality thanks to a $3 million state grant for water and wastewater projects.
The project has been in the planning stages for a long time but inflation that hit with a vengeance after the coronavirus pandemic has left the project with no bidders during several attempts in the last 18 months.
Difficulty finding supplies also played a part in contractors’ unwillingness to bid on the project.
“When we learned our application was being funded, we were elated,” Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette said in a press release. “This critical infrastructure project has been a major priority for the city for several years. It includes not only the complete reconstruction and stabilization of the roadway but also the replacement of the sanitary and storm sewers, catch basins, sidewalks and curbs along the south side of the roadway and the widening of the road near UH Hospital.”
Varckette said the award will assist the city in getting the project back on track.
The money comes from Gov. Mike DeWine’s Ohio BUILDS program that focuses on water infrastructure grants which are administrated through the Ohio Department of Development.
The project spans a .7-mile section of Route 20 from the city’s western border to the intersection of Route 20 and Eagle Street.
“Ohio is the heart of opportunity, and for our state to continue to thrive, we must ensure that more communities have steady access to reliable, clean water,” DeWine said in a press release.
“My administration is committed to supporting as many local communities as possible with water projects that will improve quality of life and give residents more opportunities to live up to their God-given potential.”
The grant money is in addition to a grant of $2.25 million from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Small City Program and a $650,000 grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission and a loan from the Water Pollution Control Loan Fund.
Varckette recently told council that the grant would help increase the bid for the project without incurring a large amount of debt through the loan program.
