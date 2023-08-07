GENEVA — The work of Geneva firefighters and the community continues to fund improvements to the John McCroden Memorial Fire Training Center.
Several improvements are scheduled to occur in the next year if everything goes to plan, said Geneva Fire Chief David Shook.
A golf outing is planned for Aug. 12 to continue to raise money for the improvements. Shook said more than $100,000 has been raised over the years to create the training facility that was first constructed in 2008.
“We are looking to add a third floor and a second burn room,” Shook said. He said some of the money raised by the Geneva Firemens Club will hopefully be coupled with grants to improve the facility that is used by departments from around the county.
McCroden died of a heart attack while ventilating a house in 1995 and within a year the fundraising efforts were underway.
“[The firemen] actually build it,” Shook said of the Geneva firefighters efforts. He said Fire Facilities is handling the engineering plans for the expansion and the construction will begin when the finances are complete.
The site also has a classroom that can seat 30 and is regularly used for classes.
Shook said fire departments around the county and Ashtabula County Techincal and Career Campus students use the facility for free except or events when fire is used. He said they can create smoke exercises without using fire that eventually degrades the structure.
The golf outing, which is full for this year, has been a major fundraising tool and has included a lot of help from businesses throughout the area as well as the city of Geneva.
“[The outing] has a really good group of people who like to support [the center],” he said.
