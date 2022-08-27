GENEVA — The Geneva Food Pantry has initiated the organization’s first fundraising campaign in 12 years due to an increase in the demand for food and an increase in the costs of keeping the doors open, said GFP Executive Director Nancy Deligianis.
“We feel at this time our needs are high and our costs are high. We want to make sure we meed the needs of our community,” she said.
The fundraising efforts will be mainly through an appeal to existing partners and a social media program through Gofundme so people will have the ability to give electronically if they desire.
“We still take checks,” Deligianis said.
She said the organization wants to meet people where they are regarding the campaign which is scheduled to last until Nov. 15.
A letter to the partners is expected to be mailed out next week, Deligianis said. A Facebook “blast” is also in the plans.
The goal of the campaign is to raise $10,000. People can also mail checks to the facility at 505 West Main Street in Geneva.
Deligianis said the pantry’s monthly costs are about $5,500. She said the community has been very generous over the years and the pantry hasn’t needed to conduct a concerted fundraising effort in 12 years.
The organization feeds an average of 111 families a month, but 58 new families have been added since the start of the year.
“You can see a steady increase,” Deligianis said.
The pantry services the entire Geneva Area City School district, which includes the city of Geneva, Geneva Township, Harpersfield Township, Geneva-on-the-Lake and Austinburg Township.
Deligianis said a family can be one person or as many as 12 people.
Country Neighbor Executive Director Barbara Klingensmith said there is an increase in need in the county and senior citizens have been hit especially hard. Country Neighbor supplies food to area food pantries from a bulk food warehouse in Orwell.
Klingensmith said a lot of coronavirus pandemic programs that kept need under control have come to an end at the same time food costs have escalated.
She said some United States Department of Agriculture programs have come to an end, reducing the amount of fresh produce and dairy products for residents.
Klingensmith said the commodity supplemental food program can be a major help for senior citizens struggling to make ends meet. She said qualifying senior citizens can receive a 35 pound box of food each month.
Klingensmith said area leaders also try to stay ahead of the need with major programs such as the Feed the Hope in Ashtabula County, which is scheduled for Sept. 9.
The event involves hundreds of volunteers who pack meals — 300,000 last year — that are then distributed to the 19 food pantries in the county.
