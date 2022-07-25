GENEVA — The brutal humidity created a perfect scenario for a water battle of epic proportions on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Field.
The Geneva Water Battle brought hundreds of people to the recently renovated complex. Children and adults filled their water guns and took off after their next “victims.”
The city of Geneva sponsors the event in conjunction with Big Dog Bounce, said Geneva Special Events Director Margie Netzel. Five bounce houses provided children a variety of fun opportunities and city firefighters sent long streams of water onto the field delighting young and old alike.
“You will see so many people in the middle of the field,” Netzel said minutes before the water started cascading down upon the children, and a few adults.
The fire department gave a short horn blast warning of the impending deluge and people ran toward the water from every direction.
Kaitlyn Breen, 14, of Geneva, came to the event with a bit of skepticism.
“As far as I thought it was gone to be pretty lame but once you get into the action it’s pretty cool,” she said.
Carter Andes, an adult from Jefferson, said it was a lot of fun.
“I love the [fire] trucks, that was awesome,” he said.
Firefighters from Geneva, Geneva-on-the-Lake and Harpersfield fire departments participated in the event. Netzel said the firefighters and community members start asking about the water battle in December.
Netzel said it is exciting to have fewer restrictions and the chance to let the community experience an event without as many worries about COVID-19.
As the event grows more older people have started participating, Many had to judge the arc of the water so they could shield their cell phones and cameras.
Netzel said the number of participants grew this year.
Those in attendance were treated to a renovated set of restrooms and a track that was recently paved around the football field that now houses the Geneva youth football program.
