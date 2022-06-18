GENEVA — The Fraternal Order of Eagles Chapter 2243 Auxiliary Club of Geneva recently donated $7,500 to the Children's Trust Fund, which is used to help children in the care of Ashtabula County Children Services Board, stated ACCSB Community Support Coordinator Matthew Wunsch in a press release.
The funds are used for extra events that are not otherwise funded through normal changes, Wunsch said. Sporting activities, school dances, graduation and Christmas gifts are an example of ways the funds are used to help make life a little brighter for the children.
Wunsch said the organization raised the funds through raffles, a blind bake sale and several other club events.
"They really make it look easy. The amount of charity that comes through here — these are some amazing people. We couldn't appreciate them more," he said.
The club has also supported the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League, Ashtabula County food pantries, Cleveland Hearing and Speech Center, Columbus School for the Blind, Geneva Area City Schools, Manor Home, the Ohio state Women's Cancer Research and the Veteran's Commission of Ashtabula County.
"We believe in supporting all youth. Our goal is to give them a ray of sunshine whenever possible," said Janice Harchalk, a trustee of the auxiliary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.