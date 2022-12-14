GENEVA — City council ended the year with a flurry of legislation on Monday evening.
The city's 2022-23 budget was approved after months of work by city officials and council members.
The budget was passed after a third reading by emergency legislation so it can legally go into effect on Jan. 1. The process began this summer with department heads working with Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette, interim finance director Tammy Caya and other administrative officials.
A finance committee meeting was held in October with department heads explaining their budget requests.
Varckette has described the budget as a "no-frills" budget, but there were negotiated raises for all four of the city's unions.
In other business:
• City council approved 10-percent water and sewer rate increases for a two-year period starting Jan. 1.
• Council approved a resolution for Geneva to become a "Power a Clean Future Ohio" city so the city can use resources from the organization to reduce its carbon emissions.
• Council approved an application for a $25,000 Coastal Management Assistance grant which will reduce the cost for the city to have a study on ways to solve storm water issues.
• Council approved a $5,000 bonus for Varckette for his performance during 2022. The resolution passed 5-1 with Councilman Robert Rosebrugh voting no.
• Varckette announced Mychaelane Dowd as the new Geneva Recreation coordinator.
• Varckette said discussions are under way to ensure the completion of the Pleasant Avenue/Route 534 intersection widening program by May. The project was supposed to be completed this fall, but supply issues made that goal impossible.
"Understanding there are deadlines for reimbursement under the Jobs and Commerce financing agreement, a March start should assure we're finished before the end of May, which will be necessary to meet the reimbursement deadlines," Varckette said in a written report.
• Varckette announced the city's decision to take its property and casualty insurance to a public entities pool, which will save the city about $50,000.
The pool insurance situation will be managed by Callendar Insurance Agency, which will provided a local connection for the program.
"I think it will serve the city well," Varckette said.
• Varckette said the Benson Property, on Route 20 in downtown Geneva, is ready for demolition, which will be funded by the Ashtabula County Land Bank.
He said the Warner building, also downtown, is being reviewed for possible renovation, but if negotiations for the revitalization are not finalized by spring that building also could be demolished.
