GENEVA — City council passed a resolution Monday night designed to keep the West Main improvement project on schedule for this fall.
“This is time-sensitive to keep this project on track,” said Geneva City Council President Mario Butera.
The resolution gives Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette authorization to enter into an agreement with Mannik Smith Group to provide construction services for the project.
“They are ready to start work on our behalf,” Varckette said.
The West Main project is scheduled to begin in October and is expected to take 18 months to complete. The project includes the excavation of the road and removal of trolley tracks and other items buried in the road.
In other business:
• Varckette said he is talking with state officials to determine the breakdown of $250,000 that was placed in the state capital improvements budget on the city’s behalf. A total of $850,000 for recreation center improvement and a new field at SPIRE Institute was in the request and it is unclear what the money approved is earmarked for, he said.
• Nadine Mooneyham, city tax administrator, said revenues are ahead of schedule from the same time in 2019 and two elements of a state bill related to tax collection will likely have no effect on city policy.
- City Council honored Geneva High School student Connor Boland, who recently won the 400-meter run Division I state championship, with a proclamation regarding his accomplishment.
• A fire department contract with IAFF Local 3695 was approved by council for 2022, 2023 and 2024 with raises of 3 percent, 3 percent and 2 1/2 percent, respectively.
Employees will also contribute money to their healthcare program through payroll deductions of 2 1/2 percent for 2022 and 5 percent for 2023 and 2024, with a cap of $100 a month, Varckette said.
• Varckette said the police and fire departments have been able to hire new employees and are in the pre-screening process now.
• Equipment has been identified to live stream council meetings but supply chain issues may delay procurement of the equipment, Varckette said.
