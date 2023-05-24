GENEVA — City Council authorized Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette to apply for several grants to assist the city during 2023, Varckette said after Monday’s meeting.
Varckette said the city hopes to enter a into a partnership agreement with Ashtabula County to receive a $300,000 Community Housing Impact and Preservation grant.
The grant application is due on June 15 and would assist residents in rehabilitating and repairing their homes.
A second grant authorization was also approved by council so the city can request $16,000 for a $24,000 project to build bollards at Memorial Field to keep cars off the new walking track.
Varckette said a meeting is scheduled for area business and political leaders to discuss options for Appalachian Community Grant funds.
In other business:
• Council had a first reading of an ordinance to establish a program to identify and register vacant resident and commercial buildings and an ordinance regulating “rank” vegetation, noxious weeds and tree planting.
• Council approved a resolution accepting an annexation of 5.77 acres to the city. The annexation from Geneva Township was requested by Michelle Yanui.
• Growth Partnership for Ashtabula County Executive Director Greg Myers gave an informational presentation regarding the organization’s work on behalf of the county.
