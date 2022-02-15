GENEVA — Business and city leaders are considering an outside drinking area.
Geneva Business Association Executive Director James Santiago came to the Monday evening City Council meeting to gauge interest in a potential designated outdoor refreshment area. The DORA’s are operated during specific times and can enhance other outdoor events.
Santiago said members of the GBA are willing to do the preliminary work if city leaders would support the program.
The DORA options are available in Ohio, but detailed rules must be followed. Santiago said the area would include at least four establishments where people could purchase their beverage, but would have to drink it in a designated area with designated cups.
Santiago said the village of Madison has successfully operated a DORA and it tripled the amount of people that went to concerts in the downtown area. He said the idea would be to draw more people to the Geneva downtown area so they would shop in stores and get food and drink from restaurants and bars.
“I think it is a great idea,” said Geneva Councilperson Bill Baker.
Santiago said each participating establishment would have to have a specific cup so people would not be able to bring their own beverages. He said the option would not be available during the Grape Jamboree.
Councilperson Jeff Griffiths questioned whether there was any further litter in areas having DORA’s. He also said he would be wiling to assist in making it a reality as did several other council members and Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette.
Santiago said the GBA would begin preliminary work within the next month and it would probably take until fall to make it a reality if City Council approves.
In other business
• Council approved a resolution to accept a bid for the Route 84 waterline replacement.
• Council approved an encroachment permit that will allow a UH Geneva Medical Center sign to remain in place as Route 20 is widened later this year.
• Varckette explained the process for finding a new police chief after the recent resignation of Roger Wilt. A Feb. 21 date has been set for applications that will be reviewed by a panel of law enforcement professionals.
• Varckette said negotiations with all four city unions are moving along and an executive session to discuss the progress could occur in the next month.
• Varckette also explained the timing of bids for the $400,000 Geneva Memorial Field improvement project. He said he hopes to have the bid recommendation for council on March 28 and the contractual completion date will be June 30.
• Varckette said income tax collection for January was down about $23,000 compared to 2021, but is up over the five-year average.
