GENEVA — Geneva leaders are considering a cooperative agreement with Ashtabula County that could assist the city in collecting bed taxes.
Jamie Arcaro, fiscal analyst for Ashtabula County, and Ashtabula County Commissioner J.P. Ducro attended a Geneva City Council work session and discussed new software system that makes it easier to track renters.
The county is offering to collect the bed tax for communities at a cost of one percent of the amount collected for the city, village or township. Geneva presently has a bed tax of three percent, so the county would receive one percent of the three percent tax owed to the city.
Arcaro said the county software makes it easier to find property owners who may not be paying taxes on rental property. She said the county found nearly double the amount of property owners paying county tax in the city of Geneva than the city had on record.
“These are entities we don’t know exist,” said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette.
He said the city has limited staffing and the software, and county assistance, would help the city collect the taxes owed.
Arcaro said the software flags 36 different platforms where properties can be rented. She said the county is then able to follow up with new renters and make sure they are paying bed taxes.
The service can also make it easy for a renter to comply with existing laws by filling out one set of papers instead of doing it for the city and the county, Arcaro said.
“This would allow you to do it all in a portal,” Ducro said.
He said renters have often asked in the past why there isn’t an easier system using available technology.
Arcaro said the cost for the service will be more than made up by finding more revenue sources.
Ducro said Conneaut, Ashtabula, Saybrook and Austinburg townships have agreed to use the service. He said Geneva-on-the-Lake and Harpersfield Township have opted out at this point.
Arcaro said she would send city council members information on the system.
Geneva City Solicitor Gary Pasqualone said the proposed contract looked good and could be put into an ordinance for a future council meeting.
“I think it is a good idea,” said councilman Robert Rosebrugh.
