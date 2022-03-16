GENEVA — City officials are closer to hiring a new police chief and finance director after recent resignations.
The first round of interviews for a police chief has been completed and a second round is about to start, said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette. He said 12 applications were received and all internal applicants and some external candidates were interviewed with three still in the running for the job.
“This next round of interviews will take place this week and we remain hopeful to have an offer presented by the end of the month,” Varckette said.
He said Captain Justin Hammond is the highest-ranking officer in the department until a new chief is hired.
Varckette said Geneva is also accepting resumes for the director of finance position through March 21.
“The position has been posted both internally and externally. The search will remain open and fair as we seek high quality and high character candidates,” he said.
Council also passed a resolution allowing interim finance director Tammy Caya to sign checks for purchases.
In other business
• Varckette said the city is negotiating a new contract with Geneva-on-the-Lake for dispatch services. He said the village is seeking some new services in the contract and are also looking to other groups that provide dispatch services.
“We remain confident we can present an attractive solution that will appropriately align with their financial and operational needs,” he said.
• Varckette said the second year of the waste disposal operation is scheduled to start May 1 with the city collecting the debris and delivering it to Brobst Tree and Stump Service. He said the service will cost the city $4,200 for 2022.
• A pre-construction meeting for the Route 84 waterline replacement project will be scheduled soon, Varckette said.
• The South Nearing Circle-Beach Street water main project is a head of schedule, Varckette said.
• Council went into executive session to discuss negotiations with the city’s four unions.
Discussions with each of our four bargaining units continued these past few weeks and we are making progress. More discussions are scheduled over the next two weeks and I remain hopeful we’re getting closer to resolution with each,” Varckette said.
