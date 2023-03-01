GENEVA — City leaders continue to discuss the next steps in improving and marketing the Geneva Community Center.
The discussion occurred on Monday afternoon during a work session prior to the Monday evening council meeting. Several council members said they would like to see things move quickly to improve the building and market the structure.
The work session was the second that city leaders participated in to review the status of the community center. Council members said they would like to see the facility used more and move toward a “break even” situation, or possibly turn a profit.
Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette asked council for some time, a month, to review the building and provide some recommendations regarding the building and potential costs to fix it.
Council members asked Varckette to review ways to provide options for outside sources to manage the building and increase bookings.
During a work session earlier in the month a local event planner provided suggestions including the importance of painting the building and improving the floor. She also said she would book the center for a 13-percent take on each booking.
Several council members urged Varckette to consider the arrangement. He said he felt it was too early to make a decision and thought other potential event planners would need to be reviewed as well.
Varckette said Lynn Gersper has managed the community center since 2006 and should be involved in discussions.
“I want to go forward with this. I think it is important,” said councilman John Barbo.
“Before we spend a dime I want to have a master plan,” said Mario Butera, council president.
Varckette said he would try to have more information in two weeks.
