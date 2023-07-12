GENEVA — City leaders are analyzing what the new bid price will be for the West Main infrastructure project that will be soon going out for bid for the fourth time.
Council approved a resolution allowing Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette to enter into a grant agreement with the Ohio Department of Development’s water and wastewater infrastructure program.
The ODD recently announced the city would receive a $3million grant for the infrastructure project that will include digging up the street to replace underground utility infrastructure and removed old trolley lines.
Varckette said the grant will be extremely helpful in upping the minimum bid price so it will be more attractive to contractors.
The project has had one bid that was too high to take and two others with no bid offers in the last year.
“We are currently detailing what the cost of the project will be. ... Our plan is to get it out to bid next month,” he said.
In addition to upping the bid price, the grant will also allow the city to incur less debt for the project.
The city has been unable to improve the road because of the road bed’s instability.
“This project has to be done,” Varckette said.
In other business:
• Varckette said discussions about potential cooperative parks to gain Appalachia American Recovery Plan Act are on-going. “I think it is an exciting project,” he said.
• Varckette told council Althea and Elizabeth streets have been paved and Centennial Street between Eastwood and East Main will be paved soon.
• Council member Robert Rosebrugh urged council to start planning for work on North Broadway that is becoming a challenge for motorists.
• Council member Jeff Griffiths said the city has to find more funding for road paving that presently has a budget of just $100,000 a year. Varckette said $500,000 a year is needed for paving and finding that money is important.
