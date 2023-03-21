GENEVA — More than a dozen seniors at Geneva High School were recognized on Monday evening for their hard work in becoming members of the National Honor Society.
The annual dinner focuses on the efforts of seniors who are NHS members, with each student receiving a certificate. Numerous area politicians attended the event and assisted in the presentation of the certificates.
The students honored included Jack Cafaro, Lauren Caswell, Makenna Cinco, Gianna DeLuca, Annalisa Ellsworth, Chloe Evangelista, Noah Griffiths, Machenzie Herrick, Cooper Krieg, Stefan Lechintan, Brittany Lucia, Makenna Martin, Anna Maxwell, Natalee Morris, Riley Park, Isabella Rose, Serenity Rivera, Haley Vennis and Ella Winchell.
The chamber also advertised upcoming events that include the 24th annual Chinese Auction, set for April 16 at Geneva High School. Proceeds will go to the chamber’s foundation to provide college scholarships for GHS students.
GCC Executive Director Sue Ellen Foote said a “Business Compass” program will be held at noon on May 11 at Ferrante Winery with Carolyn Turk, president of the Ashtabula Foundation, speaking.
Jeff Orloff, president of SPIRE Academy, was the main speaker Monday night. He gave an update on the activities and programs at the Harpersfield Township academy and answered questions from the crowd.
Orloff said basketball is a big focus of the SPIRE Academy program, but that will likely be balanced out soon as other sports increase in popularity at the site.
He said the track and field program and the swimming program doubled in size this year and other sports will be added moving forward.
Each student attending the academy has a sports major and and academic major. Orloff said other non sports “majors” are expected to be added to the program.
He said a television production program is one possibility that is under consideration as well as connections with other fields such as law, medicine and physical therapy.
