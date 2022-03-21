GENEVA — The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated National Honor Society students from Geneva High School and heard a message about hard work paying off Monday evening at the Geneva Veterans of Foreign Wars Post.
Kent State Ashtabula Dean Susan Stocker, who is retiring in June, shared her story of hard work that led from working in a Howard Johnson facility to becoming president of the Kent campus. She also interacted with the National Honor Society students.
“It is nice to be in a room with bright young high school students,” Stocker said.
She also put in a pitch urging the students to come back home if they go away to college.
“My hope is you will come back. ... We really need you to come back to the county,” she said.
The 23 students were honored by the GACC for their hard work to earn entrance to the NHS. Each senior student receive a certificate from U.S. Congressman David Joyce’s representative Arian Barile-Smith in honor of the accomplishment.
The GHS NHS seniors include Isabella Aparicio, Gabrielle Carley, Kayleigh Dawson, Kassie Emmett, Lily George, Carl Gunther, Raegan Jahn, Noah Johnson, Gavin Juodenas, Kennedy Landrus, Alayna Lomas, Grace Moon, Clayton Queen, Alivia Reece, Ayden Richmond, Amelia Riddell, Owen Schroeder, Gabriella Selman, Marissa Serafine, Russ Simeone, Renee Tetlo, Olivia Wilms and Ethan Yost.
GACC President Jamie Ortiz wished the students well in college and all their future endeavors.
Stocker said she had fond memories of her NHS experiences as a Madison High School student. “I still remember the dress I was wearing,” she said.
“At our school it was a secret as to who would be inducted into the NHS. The big hint was if your parents stayed home from work,” she said of the assembly where the announcements were made.
Stocker said it is an honor to be inducted.
“It’s a big deal and you should be very proud,” she said.
Stocker asked the students how they achieved entry into the NHS.
“I did what I love to do,” said Schroeder of his studies that led him to entrance into the organization.
Stocker said it is important to pursue your passion and work hard.
She detailed her trip from Kent State Ashtabula, into the nursing field and eventually back to Kent State Ashtabula as head of the nursing program and eventually to lead the branch campus for 20 years.
