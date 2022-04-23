GENEVA — A concerted effort to improve the city's parks, fields and library were front and center for volunteers who celebrated Earth Day with a clean-up program on Saturday morning.
"There's a car part here," said one of the high school students working on a hill adjacent to Kiwanis Park, where people had dropped tires, chairs and the obligatory car part.
"We want to help the community and make it a cleaner place, said Geneva freshman Luke Barbor while navigating the hillside.
The Geneva Sustainability and Tree commissions sponsored the event to clean Kiwanis Park, Memorial Field, adjacent streets and build 10 boxes for a community garden to be developed at the Geneva Public Library.
Volunteers also cleaned along roads near the park.
"We are getting a lot of trash," said councilman John Barbo. He said some of the areas along the road catch a lot of debris carried by the wind.
Students had multiple bags of trash they had collected.
James Miller spent time at Memorial Field with several other volunteers.
"We have covered the entire perimeter (of Memorial Field)," he said
"I try to do everything I can to make Geneva better. I have great respect for the environment," he said.
About a mile away, volunteers were working to create wooden boxes to house community gardens at the Geneva Public Library.
The day's activities were coordinated by Jeff Griffiths, Geneva city councilman, and Allison Anderson, both of the Sustainability Commission.
Anderson said the community garden idea came from a commission meeting last summer. She said she called Lauren Webster, branch manager of the library, and the project gained momentum from there.
There are 10 candidates to work the gardens and eight spots so a lottery is being held to finalize the participants next week, Anderson said. She said planting is planned for May 14.
"[We are] just trying to create the expectation that things are happening. We want citizens to know they have a part to play," Griffith said
"I'm excited to see the program come to life," Webster said.
She said it will give the library the opportunity to use their green space and provide more environmentally related programming.
