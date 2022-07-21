GENEVA — A parade of “lemon” cars is scheduled for this evening.
“This is an opportunity to see a different kind of car,” Geneva Business Association vice president Mac Chafter said in a press release.
He said cars such as Volkswagens, Pacers and Gremlins are normally in the back row of fancy car shows, but will be featured in this parade.
“These aren’t rust buckets — they are beautiful example of the worst in motor engineering,” he said.
Those interested in participating should meet at the West Liberty Covered Bridge for the parade down South Eagle Street to Park Street, to the Geneva Community Center parking lot, An Elvis impersonator is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. at the pagoda as well.
Car registration for the parade is $10 or 10 items for the Geneva Food pantry.
On Sunday, Memorial Field is scheduled to turn into the site of a water war.
Fire hoses, water slides and water guns are scheduled to create a wet afternoon for residents.
“The firefighters have been preparing for this for weeks,” said Geneva Special Events Coordinator Margie Netzel.
She said there will be water slides and obstacle courses and the Geneva Kiwanis Club will be selling hot dogs at the event scheduled from noon to 3 p.m.
“The water battle is summer fun, unplugged. It’s a great way to get kids off their video games and outside with friends,” Netzel said. She said parents are also encouraged to join in the fun.
A variety of local businesses are sponsoring the event.
