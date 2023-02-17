GENEVA — More than 30 businesses gathered on Thursday afternoon at Geneva High School to meet the public and share information about their unique products and services.
The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce Business Expo/Trade Show has been connecting the public with area businesses for almost 30 years, said GACC Executive Director Sue Ellen Foote.
Foote said 35 businesses or groups attended the event. She said the event is important to show the community what goods and services are available in the Geneva area.
She said people get to meet owners and managers of the businesses so they already have a connection when they have a need. Foote said those relationships help keep businesses in the area.
In addition to area insurance companies, funeral homes and other entities the city of Geneva was also well represented. “It’s a great event. (We’re) well represented here with our police and fire departments,” said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette.
The expo had taken a two-year hiatus with the coronavirus pandemic as well. “It’s great to have it back,” Varckette said.
Lori Steimle, office manager for Progressive in Geneva said, there was an excellent turnout. She said the company comes to the event to socialize and to show people what they have to offer.
Cindy Lindberg, owner of Grand River Cellars Winery, was in attendance to represent the Geneva Business Women. She said the organization comes to the event to let people know the organization exists and is available to assist if needed.
The chamber is also getting ready for the group’s annual spring dinner to be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 20 at the Geneva Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6846, with SPIRE Academy President Jeff Orloff speaking.
The GACC’s 24th Annual Chinese Auction is also planned for 1 p.m. April 16 at Geneva High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.