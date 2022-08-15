GENEVA — Emmett Lamb’s desire for a special Power Wheels vehicle became a reality after a summer of hard work
Marsha Lamb said her 5-year old son approached her about buying the special vehicle, but she told him it was too expensive; but if he wanted to work for it that would be fine.
When he asked what he could do, she suggested running a lemonade stand. She said he did several different lemonade sales, including one at the Geneva Sidewalk Sale.
She also suggested he reach out to those less fortunate, and he responded affirmatively, raising $299 for area charities and $300 for his vehicle and transportation costs to get it to his house.
“We are proud of him not being afraid to work and help others at such a young age,” Marsha Lamb said. She said a lot of people assisted him with donations and encouraged him during the process.
Lamb was able to raise the money for the Monster Truck Grave Digger, and a relative helped pay for a battery for the vehicle, Marsha Lamb said.
She said she hopes he learned the value of hard work. “Mommy and Daddy will always do their best to give him the world, but he also has to learn that one day we will not be here and he has to work/fight for what he wants. He may be young, but this lesson will last him a lifetime,” she said.
The family came to a recent Geneva City Council meeting and presented $79 to the city to be used for the Geneva Area City Schools Supplies Giveaway. He also gave $120 to Saved Souls Dog Rescue and $100 to Missionary Wheels-Peoples Church to help missionaries when they are back in the United States, she said.
Emmett Lamb said he learned that working can be boring, but good. “I was sweaty and hot all the time, but mommy said ...’If you are not sweating, you are not working,’” he said.
“I helped the puppies find homes so, they are loved like ‘Bubble,’ my dog,” he said.
The young entrepreneur said he will be a Monster Jam truck driver when he grows up, and his truck will be called “The Heart Breaker.” He also said he plans to be a fireman, a policeman and a chef.
