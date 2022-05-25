Shovels were at the ready in Novemer 2021 during a ground breaking for a new hotel at the SPIRE institute and Academy in Harpersfield Township. (From left) Johnathan Ehrenfeld, managing partner SPIRE Institute and Academy; Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski; Chuck Borsukoff, chief executive officer of JCI constractors; Ted Meekma, co-managing director of SPIRE Institute and Academy; Sparky, the mascot for SPIRE Institute and Academy, Harpersfield Township Trustee James Pristov, Shawn Neece, Renew Partners member and Charlie Borsukoff, president of JCI Contractors.