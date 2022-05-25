GENEVA — The importance of government cooperation is a key to the growth of northeastern Ohio, said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette after a Monday evening council meeting where council heard a brief presentation on joint economic development districts.
The purpose of JEDD agreements is to provide benefit for cities and surrounding communities to grow together. Varckette said the area is in prime space for growth.
“We believe our location is a very hot location to the north and to the south [as well as the city],” he said of the growth at Geneva-on-the-Lake and the Interstate 90 and Route 534 intersection. He said discussions about the growth of the city are connected to both communities.
“I still believe it is the best [growth] location in northeast Ohio,” Varckette said. He said plans for development of the city will interact with development occurring in the surrounding area.
The JEDDs offer an opportunity for discussion of projects that can benefit the area and provide developers and companies the ability to discuss freely without information getting out before agreements are reached. Tax revenue sharing is also an essential part of the districts.
Varckette said there are ongoing discussions in each of the three JEDD’s in the Geneva area. He said one is centered in the area surrounding SPIRE Institute, a second south of Interstate 90 on Bishop Road, both in Harpersfield Township, and a third north of Geneva to the west of Route 534 in Geneva Township.
Varckette said the city has good relationships with Geneva and Harpersfield Townships and the village of Geneva-on-the-Lake. He said area leaders are looking for the right investment that will support the existing growth in Harpersfield Township, Geneva Township, Geneva-on-the-lake as wells as the city of Geneva.
Varckette said a council was made aware of a commercial real estate advisory firm that uses analytical data to enhance growth in developing areas. This approach could especially help expand growth at the Interstate 90 route 534 intersection area, he said.
