GENEVA — A contract to widen the intersection at Route 534 and Pleasant Avenue was approved Monday evening during a special meeting of city council, said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette.
“It is to widen the intersection,” Varckette said.
He said the biggest change is scheduled to occur on the south side of the intersection.
The widening of the intersection is to assist truck drivers making the turn, especially as the West Main project gets started later this year making Route 20 a potential challenge for truck traffic.
“We are anticipating the project completion by the end of October,” Varckette said.
The contract was approved at a cost of $126,098, Varckette said. He said the first phase was to cost $117,000 by engineer’s estimate and a second contract at $7,000, but the entire project came in at the $126,098 amount.
Varckette said $86,581 of the project was paid for by the Ohio Department of Transportation Jobs and Commerce and the rest was earmarked within city coffers to pay for the project.
The more than $6 million West Main project, scheduled to last 20 to 22 months, will likely go out for bid soon as city officials work on the details of the project, Varckette said recently.
