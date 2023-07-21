The Geneva area provides a wide variety ot summer activities for Ashtabula County residents and tourists alike.
A recent water battle sponsored by the city of Geneva brought dozens of children, and some adults, to Memorial Field to enjoy some family time and battle with like-minded water lovers.
Breakwater beach, at Geneva State Park, is also a popular place for people seeking relief from hot summer weather and the park’s marina is a gathering place for fishermen and pleasure boaters.
Geneva-on-the-Lake is always a draw for local residents and tourists looking for some comfort food, merchandise or amusement rides and arcades.
The Grand River also provides fishermen opportunities in Harpersfield.
Geneva Township Park is a center for picnics and walking on trails along the Lake Erie shoreline.
