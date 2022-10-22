ASHTABULA — Costumes were a big part of the Great Lakes Geek Fest as geeks gathered from all over northeastern Ohio to hang out with "like-minded" people.
Mount Carmel Community Center hosted the event described as a family experience so local people wouldn't have to travel as far to enjoy anime, build on comic book collections or go deep into the Star Wars experience.
The event, in its present form, has been meeting for four years, except for 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, said Tony Capo, who helped organize the event.
The 2022 edition of the the GLGF included a new video game section. Capo said there were a variety of screens for people to enjoy the gaming experience.
Capo said the event was created to provide Ashtabula County residents the chance to enjoy their favorite geek activities without driving more than an hour.
"It is definitely family-oriented. ... We try to have something for everyone," Capo said. It costs $5 to enter the event.
More than 50 vendors attended the event, selling everything from comic books to clothing.
Capo said the festival organizers are aiming for visitors from Cleveland, Erie and Youngstown as the festival continues to grow.
David Jackson said a precursor of the festival appeared on the scene about 11 years ago and he has enjoyed the whole experience.
"I enjoy the fact that we didn't get this growing up," said David Jackson. He said providing children the opportunity to enjoy "geek" activities is a big project, but is important.
"We can share the things we enjoy with our families," Jackson said.
Jackson said comic book collecting and other "geek" activities were out of the mainstream for area residents growing up in the 1980s and 90s.
"Now we are the cool kids," he said of a cultural shift.
Lynn Cech, of Ashtabula, said she enjoys everything about the event.
Chelsea Banning, of Warren, was attending her first geek event as a vendor but has been attending similar activities for years. She was selling her new book entitled "Crowns and Legends."
Banning described the work as a King Arthur fantasy re-imagined. She said she enjoys hanging out with "like-minded" people.
Eric Anderson, owner of Comics Are Go in Sheffield Village, said he attends 20 to 25 shows a year. He said he has attended the Ashtabula event before.
"Good people, good collectors out this way," Anderson said of his interest in selling at the event.
