JEFFERSON — Pride Day returns to the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds on June 3, sponsored by the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Questioning (LGBTQ) Coalition of Ashtabula County.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with plenty of food vendors, artisans, crafters and entertainment, including several drag shows.
Last year, hundreds of people from the LGBTQ community came together at the fairgrounds for Gay Pride Day.
The Rev. John Werner, pastor at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Jefferson, gave the opening prayer, thanking God for the his faithfulness and asking for everyone in attendance “to find the light of your love in our community.”
This will be the third Pride Day celebrated in Ashtabula County. The first was held in June 2021 at the Hamper Family Farm, south of Jefferson.
Around 2,000 attendees were treated to drag shows, a talent show, live music, unicorn pony rides, face painting, a petting zoo, free HIV testing, and more.
June is Pride Month, a time to celebrate LGBTQ members of communities, made official in 2014 with a proclamation from former President Barack Obama.
More information on the LGBTQ Coalition, a non-profit organization, can be found at www.lgbtqashtabulaco.org.
