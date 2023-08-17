WILLIAMSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Everyone has seen oddly shaped vegetables — carrots with legs or an eggplant with a nose.
Earlier this week, a local gardener thought he was going quackers after harvesting a zucchini in the shape of duck.
Keith Runyan, 51, picked the bizarrely-shaped vegetable forming under a vine in his garden.
The retired truck driver calls it “beginner’s luck” because he’s fairly new to gardening.
“I went out to the garden and reached down, thinking, ‘Well, this is a big one,’” he said. “I gathered it up, brought it inside, set it on the table next to my wife and she said, ‘It looks like a duck!’”
Runyan put on his glasses and quickly agreed — it does look like a duck.
The duck-shaped summer squash may turn out to be Runyan’s claim to fame as it has made him something of a celebrity in his south county neighborhood.
Several neighbors have visited to have a look at the green ‘duck’ that he’s named Drake.
“We’ve been showing it to everyone in the neighborhood,” he said. “A little neighbor girl came over and hugged it and squeezed it until I feared she would hurt it. I said, ‘Don’t break it!’”
The Runyans now keep a close eye on Drake the Duck.
Any seasoned gardener will tell you that zucchini is one of the most undemanding crops that even beginners can grow.
“One day they’re small and the next, they’re huge,” Runyan said. “All they need is good dirt, rain and sunshine.”
