Phil Garcia’s appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court, seeking to overturn his guilty plea to compelling prostitution and sexual imposition charges, has not been accepted for review.
Garcia and his attorneys filed his appeal with the Ohio Supreme Court in February, after the 11th District Court of Appeals rejected the majority of Garcia’s initial appeal.
Garcia pleaded guilty to four counts of compelling prostitution, third-degree felonies, and seven counts of sexual imposition, third-degree misdemeanors. Just before sentencing, Garcia’s attorney filed a motion to withdraw the guilty plea, but the request was denied.
Garcia was sentenced to 18 years in prison, five years each on three of the compelling prostitution counts, and three years on the fourth.
The 11th District Court of Appeals ordered Garcia to be re-sentenced, because he was sentenced to above the statutory maximum of three years on three of the compelling prostitution counts.
Garcia’s appeal to the supreme court asserted his motion to withdraw his guilty plea should have been granted, a pair of issues with the appeal process, and that the Ashtabula County Probation Department should have been recused from the pre-sentencing investigation.
In the announcement stating the appeal had not been accepted for review, one justice would accept the appeal on the grounds that Garcia’s withdrawal of his guilty plea should have been accepted. Another justice would have accepted the appeal on the same grounds, as well as one of the appellate issues.
Garcia must be re-sentenced on the three compelling prostitution charges.
Garcia was a business owner, high school sports official and Conneaut City Council member before being charged in 2018 with six counts of rape, first-degree felonies, 21 counts of compelling prostitution, second and third-degree felonies, three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, third-degree felonies, one count of bribery, a third-degree felony, four counts of corruption of a minor.
