GENEVA – Warm sunny weather helped make the Geneva Community Garage Sale a success, said Geneva Recreation Director Myke Dowd.
"There has been constant traffic since 8 a.m.. A lot more than I thought," said Dowd. She said more than 20 vendors participated in the event, including people from Euclid and Mentor.
There was a variety of items for sale, including clothes, electronic devices, books and many other items. "You name it, we have it," Dowd said. She said each vendor paid $10 for a spot.
"The purpose is to get the community out," she said. Dowd said it is one way to get people to come to the city and experience all it has to offer.
John Beman, a Geneva resident, said he and his family decided to come and see what was available. "We just like to add to the circulation economy," he said.
Mark Giffin said his wife has a small craft business. "We thought we could sell some stuff from the basement and some of her crafts," he said.
The items for sale were on tables outside the fence to the football field. Many people were walking through the area, while a few used carts to check out the merchandise.
Free parking was available on grass surrounding the vending area.
Dowd said the event was originally scheduled for May 20, but rainy weather forced the cancellation of the sale. She said the city hopes to sponsor the event again next year and bring a food truck in for the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.