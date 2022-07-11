The federal fiscal year 2023 draft funding bills advanced by the House Appropriations Committee included just under $7 million for Ashtabula County projects, according to a press release from Congressman Dave Joyce’s office.
“As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I take seriously the responsibility to not only scrutinize federal spending but also to direct it where it’s needed most back home,” Joyce said in the press release. “I was proud to submit these important funding requests on behalf of our Northeast Ohio community and will continue working to ensure they are included in the final legislative package that is passed by Congress and signed into law.”
The bill includes $3 million for ACMC’s new Patient Care Tower. The tower is a 115,000 square foot, four story building that broke ground in June.
“We are grateful that Congressman Joyce recognized the importance of this project to Ashtabula County and advocated for us during the appropriations process,” ACMC President and CEO Michael Habowski said. “Since opening in 1904, ACMC has been committed to responding to the changing healthcare needs of our communities. With over 1,300 caregivers, the ACMC Healthcare System is the largest employer in Ashtabula County. The success of the County and the hospital are intertwined.
“The new patient care tower is a commitment to quality healthcare that will make a difference in the lives of our family, friends, and neighbors for decades to come. It is also a commitment to Ashtabula County’s future, with impact that extends beyond the walls of the hospital,” Habowski said.
Also included in the funding was $1.5 million for UH’s Jefferson Rural Health Clinic. According to Joyce’s press release. The funds will support the renovation of a building in Jefferson to serve as a Rural Health Clinic for Ashtabula County, and provide access to primary care providers and expand specialized services for county residents.
The final project funded in the draft appropriation is $2,470,000 for dredging in Conneaut Harbor. The harbor is critical for the Great Lakes’ economy, with coal, iron ore and other commodities passing through the port, according to the press release.
J.P. Ducro, president of the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners, said he was glad to hear the projects were funded.
“Any time we can get money from the federal side of things directed back to Ashtabula County, that’s a huge plus,” Ducro said. “So we appreciate Representative Joyce and everybody at the federal level who saw fit to allow Ashtabula County projects to get some funding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.