ASHTABULA — More than 20 people gathered to remember the unborn and reflect on challenges facing the Right to Life movement during a Friends for Life Candlelight Vigil on Sunday at Zaback-Willimas-Ducro Funeral Home.
The Rev. Brandon Edgell spoke of the importance of the Ashtabula County Right to Life organization being the voice for the unborn child. He spoke from the baby’s perspective during part of his talk.
“We [the babies] don’t have a voice in the womb. ... We are alive, but yet so vulnerable,” Edgell said of the child that may eventually be aborted or have other bad effects due to the actions of the mother or those that live around her.
He said smoking, drinking and assault can affect the life of the child but abortion is the ultimate decision the unborn child can not control.
“If mom won’t be the voice ... we can,” he said.
Edgell said that God could have created Jesus as an adult but chose to have him come into the world through a woman’s womb.
Edgell, and other speakers, urged those in attendance to vote against Issue 1 at the November election and to pray that abortion ends.
A candle was lit and passed throughout those in attendance to remember the children that have been aborted.
Crystal Latimer emceed the event and said there were 123 abortions in 2021 in Ashtabula County. That figure is down from 157 in 2011.
Debbie Cardaman performed special music and several people shared their thoughts on the importance of outlawing abortion.
