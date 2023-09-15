ASHTABULA — Ashtabula County Friends for Life will host its 17th annual Candlelight Vigil at 2 p.m. Sunday at Zaback-Williams-Ducro Funeral Home, 500 West Prospect Road.
Abortions are still taking place, especially at home alone by prescription abortifacients, said FFL President Crystal Latimer.
“A message will be given by Pastor Branden Edgell of Grace Baptist Church in Harpersfield,” she siad. “We will be blessed with special music by Debbie Cardaman.”
Other speakers will offer resources to women facing unexpected pregnancies, and retreat opportunities to women needing healing from their abortions.
The next meeting of FFL will be a breakfast meeting at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 23 at Kardohely’s, Ashtabula. Orders will be off the menu at your own cost, or persons can simply attend. Updates on November’s election, lawn signs, and an Oct. 5 Town Hall meeting will be covered.
For additional information, contact Latimer at 440-466-7441.
