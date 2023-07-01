JEFFERSON — Downtown Jefferson went to the dogs on Friday evening during Pat Walk, the first of numerous planned Friday evening activities in the heart of the village.
Friday Nights Out is planning four special Friday evenings throughout the summer to celebrate the community and its businesses.
“We are hoping it will be as successful as last year,” said event coordinator Tina Fuller.
She and her daughter Emily are working to help the Jefferson Area Chamber of Commerce develop unique entertainment.
Fuller said the village hopes to draw people to businesses throughout the village and provide an evening of fun. She said Kota’s K9, a new dog obedience business in the village, and Harrison’s Doggy Spa both provided free services at the event.
“We hope [the event] drives people to businesses,” she said.
Fuller said many of the businesses stayed open late for the event and were offering specials.
She said HDS provided grooming opportunities for the dogs and Kota’s K9 provided free obedience demonstrations.
“We are super excited to have them here,” she said of the two businesses.
The next Friday Night Out is scheduled for July 28 and is entitled “Art in the Village.: Fuller said she hopes to have local artisans displaying their art.
They [artists] can sign up with me till the day before the event,” Fuller said. She said people can sign up on the Jefferson Area Chamber of Commerce website.
Twenty-nine vendors came to the event Friday night, Fuller said. Several food trucks provided a variety of food options as well.
Fuller said during the “Art in the Village” organizers hope each business will have somebody do chalk art in front of their stores and be eligible for prizes.
A variety of non-profit groups were also vendors at the event. Lori Gilhousen, a registered nurse from Ashtabula County Medical Center, was representing a group of organizations promoting health and wellness.
She said there was information on eating well and maintaining activity levels to fight chronic diseases such as diabetes.
Brian Mullins had a vendor tent where he was selling 20-ounce coffee tumblers adorned with colorful decorations. He said his family tries to get involved in community activities.
Tammy Adkins, of Jefferson, said she brought her dogs Zena and Lola to meet other canines. “I am trying to take them out to socialize with other dogs so I thought this would be good,” she said.
A bonus Friday night activity will be held Aug. 4 with a water battle between safety forces and area children followed by a showing of the movie “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” at Giddings Park.
The final Friday night Out is planned for Aug. 18 and has a “Summer Days” theme. Fuller said she envisions it as a celebration of the 1950s and will included a classic car show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.