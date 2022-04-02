SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Remote Area Medical team returned to Ashtabula County for the third time on Saturday to address the medical, dental and eye care needs of hundreds of people at Lakeside High School.
"Ashtabula really came out," said Poppy Green, marketing manager for RAM, which has been running medical clinics since the 1980s. He said the commitment of area volunteers to the event was impressive.
The first group of people seeking treatment began arriving around midnight to be first in line for services on the first-come, first-served system. Organizers said patients received a number upon arrival and stayed in their cars till they were called in small groups for treatment beginning at 6 a.m.
The event arrived in Ashtabula County in 2018 with hundreds of people jamming Ashtabula Towne Square. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but returned this year to the delight of many.
Jasmine Wood, of Kingsville Township, sat patiently waiting for dental care with her 10-month-old daughter Octavia. She said her husband recently changed jobs and his insurance hasn't kicked in yet.
Wood said her treatment at the clinic was the best experience she has ever had receiving health care.
"Everybody has been so nice," she said.
RAM Volunteer Coordinator Ronnie Hatfield said 366 volunteers came to lend assistance on Saturday. He said the commitment of Ashtabula County residents is impressive.
Hatfield said local coordinators have been working with RAM officials on organizing the clinic since 2020.
RAM Clinic Coordinator David Maurer said the event is definitely different than 2019 because of pandemic precaution.
"I am proud of the research RAM put into instituting best practices," he said.
The work included the construction of tents for dental procedures and regular cleaning of all areas where service was provided.
A variety of media covered the event this weekend including the TBS program "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," Maurer said. He said the organization has been the subject of many media reports including "60 Minutes" and the Washington Post.
Maurer said the media often return to cover larger clinics to deal with the challenges facing Americans as they work through the nation's health care system. He said people often face insurance gap issues, transportation problems and other issues as they seek to keep their families healthy.
Maurer said RAM was started in 1985 by Stan Brock to help those in medical need in countries across the world but now focus on the United States.
Debra Balogh-Crombie, a dentist with Healthy Smile in Ashtabula, said she is so happy with the commitment of residents to help others.
"It is probably one of the most powerful things I have ever been involved with," she said. "This issue we are dealing with is a national issue, but this town has come together in such an amazing way."
Balogh-Crombie said there are volunteers from 17 states at the clinic and many have returned because of how welcome they felt when volunteering here in the past.
The clinic continues on Sunday at 6 a.m. and is scheduled to end in the early afternoon, Maurer said.
