JEFFERSON — Jungle Terry plans to bring the 177th Ashtabula County Fair to life with his menagerie of animals.
Fair Board members guarantee Jungle Terry will be the talk of the fair, sharing his knowledge of a variety of animals.
Fair-goers can catch Terry and the following free shows and activities daily.
• MR. CJ: Get ready for magic and balloon creations when Mr. CJ, the magical balloon dude, comes to town. He can twist balloons into almost any shape imaginable.
What about a magic show? He can wow crowds of all sizes and ages with his magnificent magic tricks.
• READY GO DOG SHOW: Watch dogs perform tricks with owners/performers John and Nikki of the Ready Go Dog Show.
This dynamic duo and their world class pack of pups have been performing Frisbee Dog shows all over the country for more than 20 years. They specialize in providing world class canine entertainment.
John and Nikki are passionate about pet rescue and pet adoption, bringing awareness to the public during every show. The dogs in the show are their personal pets, most of which have been given a second chance through rescue.
• LASER TAG: Tactical Force Laser Tag offers mobile laser tag free at the fair. Test out your laser tag skills on the mobile course.
• FISHING BOOTH: Cast a line and catch more than a funnel cake or corn dog. First Bite Fishing Tanks presents free fishing all day at the fair.
• CINDERELLA’S CARRIAGE: A photo opportunity only, a miniature horse pulling a beautiful carriage will be on site all day Wednesday, Family Day.
