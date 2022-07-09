JEFFERSON — Frank Cole, of 1066 Brown Drive, Ashtabula, has been charged with one count of domestic violence and one count of assault.
Both charges, first degree misdemeanors, stem from a June 18 altercation with his son, according to a report from the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to the 6000 block of Marvin Road in Andover Township at 12:45 p.m. on June 18 for a domestic violence complaint. Cole’s son told deputies Cole slapped him in the face twice and then punched him in the face.
The report states Cole admitted to slapping his son in the face twice, but denied punching him. The report claims Cole told deputies his son was egging him on, and he just wanted his son to leave.
Cole serves as the president of Ashtabula Little League. He declined to comment on this story.
Cole pleaded not guilty on June 22, and bond was set at $7,500 personal recognizance, according to court records.
A pre-trial hearing is set for Aug. 8 at 8 a.m..
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.