ASHTABULA COUNTY — FishingBooker, an online platform connecting anglers and fishing guides, awards only its best captains with the Angler’s Choice Award.
Out of 7,610 guides who partner with FishingBooker, only 550, or 7 percent, recently received this award — four of them run their trips in Ashtabula County.
The Ashtabula County winners are:
• Mike Boone of Makin’ Waves Fishing Charters in Ashtabula;
• Chad Fenstermaker of Mosquito Creek Outfitters in Geneva-on-the-Lake;
• Vince Javornick of Sunsetter Adventure in Conneaut, and
• Ted Race of Crooked Creek Charters in Conneaut.
The award honors the top guides for their efforts in providing the best possible fishing experience for their customers.
To account for the highly seasonal nature of the fishing business, captains can earn the award every three months, giving every guide a chance to win the award.
“We wanted to honor our most committed captains, and to make it easier for anglers to identify the very best guides on our platform,” said Vukan Simic, CEO of FishingBooker. “We couldn’t be more excited to highlight their hard work and dedication.”
With 33 Ashtabula County guides on FishingBooker in total, that means that 12 percent earned the yearly Angler’s Choice Award, well over the national average.
Capt. Fenstermaker has been catching walleye since he was old enough to hold a rod and it’s always been his biggest passion.
“The love of this sport led me to pursue this career,” he said. “Whether you’re a long-time fisherman or just getting started, these trips are sure to get you hooked.”
Capt. Race holds a USCG Masters License and has a lifetime of experience fishing on Lake Erie, specializing in walleye, steelhead, perch, and bass fishing.
“When you’re in the mood for some excellent fishing on Lake Erie, turn to Crooked Creek Charters,” he said. “I’ve been fishing these waters for over a decade, so I know exactly where to go to put you on the fish.”
Having been a passionate fisherman for more than 40 years, I bring that joy and energy to each and every trip,” Capt. Javornick said. “I enjoy sharing that knowledge.”
Capt. Boone encourages fishermen to spend a day in Ashtabula and “enjoy fishing beautiful Lake Erie” with Makin’ Waves Fishing Charters.
To be eligible for a single Angler’s Choice Award, charter operators have to meet the following criteria over the 12 months preceding the award date:
• 4.8+ out of 5-star review rating from 10+ verified reviews.
• 98 percent + reliability score. The reliability score is the percentage of bookings that actually happen.
• 98 percent + response rate. The response rate is the percentage of booking requests a captain responds to within 24 hours.
• Full business verification.
FishingBooker is the world’s largest platform for connecting anglers and fishing guides, with over 40,000 fishing trips available in more than 2,000 destinations in 110 countries.
