ASHTABULA — A substantial donation from the Ashtabula County Board of Realtors is expected to help hundreds of people through Harvest Lighthouse Foundation.
ACBR gave the organization $9,500 on Thursday to help provide meals and services for those less fortunate. Members gathered for a picture after a morning board meeting to give the check to Marc Ernst, who is HLF board president.
Ernst said the donation will help a lot of people.
“That is a lot of money,” he said.
The foundation serves 160-190 lunches during the Monday-Wednesday time period the ministry is open. Ernst said there are also 20-40 food boxes provided to families in need each week.
Ernst said the move to Lake Avenue from State Road has helped homeless people who don’t have to walk as far for assistance.
“We get a lot of walk-ups,” he said.
The organization also provides a variety of services for those in need, including clothing and other hygiene needs.
“We are staffed by volunteers. Nobody makes a penny,” Ernst said.
Tom Bush, vice president of the ACBR, said proceeds from a yearly golf outing go to a local cause. He said the board members decided homelessness was an issue in the county and decided to donate to the foundation.
Bush suggested area residents take a tour of the facility and see the work that is being done.
