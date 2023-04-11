ASHTABULA — Food Truck Fridays roll into Kent State University at Ashtabula from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the first Friday of every month at the Main Hall parking lot.
In partnership with the Ashtabula Mobile Food Network, Food Truck Fridays will feature a different food truck until October or November, depending on the weather.
The monthly food trucks are an extension of the university’s cafeteria offerings.
Last Friday, Mary’s Urban Kitchen served students, staff and members of the community, said Kara Norman, a Kent State Ashtabula graduate and coordinator of the Ashtabula Mobile Food Network.
“The main goal of the Ashtabula Food Truck Network is to provide easy access to resources for existing and potential food operators in Ashtabula County,” she said. “But also to generate awareness and bring mobile food operators to people at a variety of different venues to promote all the available mobile options throughout the county.”
Other operators within the Ashtabula Mobile Food Network include Kona Ice, Sloppy Toppy, Cannon Fire Street Grille, Hil-Mak Seafood’s Fish on the Fly, The Bakery Off Main and more.
Many of these vendors plan to participate at Food Truck Fridays throughout the summer months.
The next Food Truck Friday is scheduled on May 5.
“Mobile food in general, and food trucks specifically, is a rapidly growing industry,” said Lori Lee, interim director of enrollment management and student services at Kent State, who helped organize the on-campus program.
“We’re excited to be a hub for sharing the food truck experience with everyone in the community and maybe providing a fun outdoor lunch option in a neat location here on campus,” she said.
Vendor schedules for Food Truck Fridays will be posted on facebook.com/kentstateashtabula, twitter.com/ksu_ashtabula and instagram.com/ksu_ashtabula #letseat.
For more information about the Ashtabula Mobile Food Network, visit www.ashtabulafoodtrucks.com or like them on Facebook at facebook.com/bulamobilefoodnetwork.
