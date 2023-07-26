Hunger is increasing in the area, according to those who work with those in need.
On Tuesday afternoon more than 50 cars lined up at Our Lady of Peace parking lot on Columbus Avenue for a food distribution.
About a dozen volunteers helped facilitate the event by coordinating those in line, packing groceries or placing items in the backs of cars and trucks,
“There is an increase in numbers [of people] being served,” said Barbara Klingensmith, executive director of Country Neighbor.
The agency provides food for 24 food pantries and soup kitchens in Ashtabula County, she said.
“All the food pantries are serving more people,” Klingensmith said.
“I think what we are seeing is a lot of the post-pandemic programs have ended,” she said.
Klingensmith said there is a nice mixture of food available to people through the county food banks, but more families are in need of help.
Klingensmith said food distribution has been altered so deliveries of produce and other items are made more regularly instead of just one visit for everyone in a week.
The rotation allows for fresh food to make it to families more quickly. She said food deliveries are also made to pantries that are close to each other by geography.
“We are always looking for resources for our food pantries,” Klingensmith said of those who might want to help.
She said people may contact her at barbk@countryneighbor.com.
Lighthouse Harvest Foundation, located on West Avenue in Ashtabula, is also reporting increased need with the phone ringing off the hook.
LHF Director Shirley Hanna said the organization used to feed 50 people but fed 176 on Monday. She said many of the organization’s clients work full-time.
“Over half of our clients do work,” she said of families who still need help because of inflation.
She said many of the families have not previously needed assistance.
“They have told me they were just getting by and now they can’t,” Hanna said.
Hanna said people have to make the difficult decision of whether to buy food today or save money for gas to get to work.
“We used to do 15 food boxes a day. We are up to 30 food boxes a day,” she said.
Another example of challenges facing families is transportation to get the food.
“A lot of people are coming two or three together because of gas [costs],” she said.
Food need has also increased at G.O. Development Corp, said co-director Jewel Bradley. She said there has been an increase in homeless people needing food.
“People are coming in I haven’t seen [at the food kitchen],” Bradley said.
The kitchen serves meals Monday through Thursday and has been averaging about 60 people a day, Bradley said. “At the end of the on month we are at 90 to 100 [people a day].”

