Members of the Ashtabula chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People coordinated a food drive for those in need Saturday in Ashtabula. (From left front) Liz Penna, president, Eynnette Bailey, drive coordinator and Veronica Hanna, youth chairwoman wait for the next load with County Neighbor Executive Director Assistant Tina Hansel, standing right in truck, on Saturday at Zaback-Williams-Ducro Funeral Home on Route 20.