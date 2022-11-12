ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People again coordinated a food drive on Saturday at Zaback-Williams-Ducro Funeral Home.
NAACP President Liz Penna said it is the third year for the event designed to help meet food needs during the holiday season.
The organization worked with Country Neighbor, which coordinates the distribution of food to 22 different pantries and food sites throughout Ashtabula County.
Country Neighbor Executive Director Assistant Tina Hansel said the agency is working with a variety of schools, service clubs and other organizations in an attempt to meet needs in the area.
"It is very important this time of year. ... There is a lot of uncertainty," Hansel said of inflation, job challenges and other economic factors affecting people's ability to have healthy food for their families.
""We are getting a lot of calls for emergency food," she said.
"[The donations] are for Ashtabula County in association with Country Neighbor," said Eynnette Bailey, who coordinated the food drive. She said a new food service site is being coordinated at Community Counseling in the Donahoe complex in Ashtabula Township.
"It is definitely needed," Bailey said.
