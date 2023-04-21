I was driving on the interstate Thursday when a teenager driving an old Ford truck passed me, its right fender and taillight strapped on with duct tape.
On Route 20, I spotted a teen behind the wheel of a blue Chevette puttering along with a piece of twine tied to his bumper and a prayer.
It reminded me of a time, many years ago, when I drove a blue Chevette with no air conditioning in Florida.
I called the Chevette “the mule” because it took a while to get going, sputtering and jerking down the road.
The fact is I drove several junkers when I was young.
In 1974, I was the proud owner of a 1961 faded-black Volkswagen Beetle with a red door. I paid $200 for it.
The floors in the back were rusted out, so I covered them with rubber mats. This worked well, except when I hit a mud puddle.
Quit snickering.
It was all I could afford on a part-time job at the new Arby’s in Ashtabula, but I didn’t care. I was just happy to have a car.
Getting my driver’s license immediately upon finishing driver’s education class at school, I can still recall that feeling of freedom.
I was 16 and the world couldn’t get much better than driving myself to school, windows down, radio blasting.
My grandmother never learned to drive and, once I had wheels, I would volunteer to drive her to town.
When I dropped her off at home, she would always laugh and say, “Thanks for the buggy ride,” comparing the VW to a baby buggy!
I even won the “Junkiest Car” contest at Jefferson Area High School sponsored by the J-Hi-Life, the school newspaper.
You would think my classmates would have had more respect; after all, I was the editor!
Then again, I had to admit the Junkiest Car title was well-deserved. If it hadn’t been for the rubber bands and baling twine, I couldn’t have kept it going. No joke!
Later on I upgraded to ‘61 Ford Falcon with a steel dashboard. It was built like a tank and drove like a boat, but I liked it until the transmission went out.
From there, I bought another Beetle in much better shape than the previous one. Other than a wheel falling off on a Friday the 13th in the fall of 1975, it was a good car.
Although I never used baling twine or duct tape to hold that VW together, I believe both are amazing products.
Mainly used by hay balers to hold together rectangular bales of hay or straw, twine works great to secure a tailpipe or muffler, at least temporarily, before it gets hot.
Duct tape is strong and convenient and inexpensive to use compared to costly body work.
When you’re a teenager, you do what you can afford — right?
Faithful readers will recall Hubby and I went to school together since second grade. Hubby started working for local farmers and a campgrounds when he was 12.
What can I say? The man loves to work, or rather, the man loves money.
Faithful readers will recall Hubby keeps a tight grip on his wallet.
Hubby worked two jobs while in high school so he drove a beautiful red Camaro. I admired that car (and Hubby) from afar. One day, in the spring of our senior year, Hubby peeled out of the student parking lot.
He didn’t see the Jefferson police officer driving down South Poplar Street. The officer immediately turned on his lights and signaled for Hubby to pull over.
I witnessed the whole incident from about two cars back. Naturally, I thought it was hysterical and as I drove by Hubby and the police car, I tooted my horn, laughed and pointed at him.
“And you wonder why I never asked you out in high school,” he says, every time I tell the story.
Ha!Ha!
When staff writer Shelley Terry and her classmates get together they like to talk about the good ole days because they can’t remember what happened yesterday! She can be reached at sterry@starbeacon.com.
