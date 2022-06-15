NORTH KINGSVILLE — A flag retirement highlighted activities at a Flag Day ceremony on Tuesday evening at Greenlawn Memory Gardens.
American Legion Neal Post 743 sponsored the event and was assisted by Kingsville Boy Scout Troop 11.
Will Runyan, adjutant of Neal Post 743, said the flags were collected in Kingsville Township and North Kingsville after use at businesses, homes and graves.
He shared a variety of quotes from famous Americans regarding the American flag and also related the importance of flag etiquette and how rules regarding flag retirement were created.
Runyan said representatives of the American Legion, which had just been founded, gathered with 68 other patriotic and fraternal organizations to discuss how to handle the American Flag. He said that conference occurred in 1923 and the rules developed are still in place today.
The flag retirement ceremony involves the burning of flags that are deemed to be no longer appropriate to be flown because of damage or discoloration.
Five large garbage bags full of flags were burned in a large metal burn area with more than a dozen people assisting in placing the flags into the fire.
“I would like everybody to participate that would like to,” Runyan said.
Runyan shared thoughts from Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf, Theodore Roosevelt and Alvin M. Osley, who was commander of the American Legion when it was formed in 1922.
“It is the flag of our children and our grandchildren,” Runyan quoted Osley as saying.
Runyan said flags can come from the finest cloth or much cheaper material but that doesn’t matter.
“It’s real value is beyond price,” he said.
“We thank you for our flag and what it stands for,” said Neal Post Chaplain Kurt Brenkus during a prayer.
Several members of Troop 11 participated in the ceremony by reading portions of the flag ceremony.
The cage that housed the fire burned a bright orange after dozens of flags were thrown into the fire to be properly retired.
Six-year-old Jacson Hulderman, 6, a Cub Scout in Troop 11, also participated by throwing flags into the fire.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, Runyan announced two symbolic tributes to soldiers who never made it home.
“We are going to offer a rifle salute to all those who have fallen,” he said.
Dan Sommers also played Taps to remember those who gave their lives for their country.
The Ashtabula Elks Lodge also celebrated Flag Day with a ceremony detailing the history of the American Flag and honored the group’s 130th birthday, said Marie Lane, past exalted ruler.
Lane said the lodge’s charter was signed on June 14, 1892. She said U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown also provided the organization with a five-foot by eight-foot American flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol on April 1, 2022. It was hoisted onto a flag pole overlooking Lake Er ie.
“This was the best attendance we have had at a Flag Day ceremony,” Lane said.
She said the organization also had a keg tapping for a special beer brewed specifically to celebrate the 130th birthday of the Ashtabula Elks Lodge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.