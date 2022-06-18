NORTH KINGSVILLE — American Legion Neal Post 743 conducted a flag retirement ceremony on Tuesday evening to commemorate Flag Day.
Will Runyan, post adjutant, shared a series of remarks on famous Americans’ views of the flag. Later, he presided over the burning of hundreds of flags that were ripped or discolored and no longer able to be flown at homes and businesses or at grave sites.
Runyan said the flags were collected from North Kingsville and Kingsville Township. Kingsville Boy Scout Troop 11 assisted in the retirement ceremony.
A Neal Post color guard also conducted a memorial rifle salute for those who lost their lives in service of their country and Dan Sommers played Taps to complete the service.
Hundreds of flags burned a bright orange as the retirement ceremony occurred at Greenlawn Memory Gardens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.