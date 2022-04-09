SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP — Five people were left homeless early Saturday morning when fire destroyed a home at 4321 N. Monroe Center Rd., said Sheffield Township Fire Chief Claude Kobernik.
Kobernik said firefighters were called to the scene around 1:48 a.m. and found a fully involved structure fire with all of the occupants out of the home. He said a juvenile was taken to a hospital, but was treated and released for minor injuries.
Kobernik said a dog died in the fire that was battled by firefighters from seven different departments. He said a metal roof made it difficult to fight because firefighters were not able to enter the building for safety reasons.
The departments sending firefighters were Sheffield, Monroe, Kingsville, North Kingsville, Pierpont, Plymouth and an ambulance from Conneaut. He said it took at least four hours to get the fire under control.
Kobernik estimated the loss to be around $250,000, including the structure, all contents and two cars that were lost in the fire. He said the fire was so intense a trackhoe had to be brought in to separate the remains of the building.
The fire started in the front of home, but the cause will be undetermined because of the destruction of the property.
Firefighters cleared the scene around 7:30 a.m., Kobernik said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.