January often brings a new interest in fitness as people put together New Year’s resolutions.
Many join fitness clubs and gyms or buy expensive home equipment with hope to live more healthy in the new year, but area health professionals say it is important to put together a more long-term plan.
“We’ve all heard the phrase ‘slow and steady wins the race.’ The same is true for creating a healthier lifestyle. It takes time to develop new, healthy haibts and time to leave our bad habits behind,” said June Parmarter, director of Wellness Initiatives for Ashtabula County Medical Center.
On Wednesday, 25 people attended the first week of a 12-week program designed to create the foundation for a long term healthy lifestyle.
“Over the 12 weeks of the program, we help participants slowly incorporate challenges so they don’t become overwhelmed, give up, or lose interest,” Parmarter said.
“ACMC has offered Health for Life for over 15 years now. It has evolved and grown into a comprehensive and much-needed program that anyone in our community can participate in.”
Anyone interested in participating in the program can participate for the next 11 weeks by registering at Premiere Fitness or online at acmchealth.org.
“We can actually have up to 100 participants,” Parmarter said.
“The most important thing about keeping positive habits going is consistency. You have to make health and wellness a priority. Schedule exercises like you would any other appointment,” she said.
She said it is helpful to log food intake through a phone application to help stay on track. Parmarter said it is also important to cut yourself some slack if there is a “minor slip.”
The Ashtabula County YMCA is also helping people get the year off on good footing, said Health and Wellness Director Bonnie Konczal.
“We have several personal trainers at our location should anyone prefer to work with someone on an individual basis,” Konczal said.
“We have been extremely busy since January 1, 2023. It is one of the busiest New Year’s since COVID and we are very grateful.”
Several classes are now back in the Ashtabula facility.
“We have SilverSneakers Boom, which is an alternative dance class for any beginner or intermediate participant and We Zumba is back as well,” Konczal said.
Some new equipment will make training easier for YMCA members.
New treadmills were purchased in December. They reduce stress to the body, Konczal said.
“The treadmills are very unique as they have a flexible running board that is actually made of aluminum. They are top notch for anyone who has had a knee or hip replacement,” she said.
The treadmills were purchased thanks to gifts from the Robert S. Morrison Foundation and the Herzog Family Foundation.
